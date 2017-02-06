*One can only wonder if Kanye West has really the seen the proverbial light?

We ask because he has taken to Twitter and removed all tweets related to Donald Trump. The move is said to be his response to 45’s extraordinary action over the past two weeks of his presidency.

If you recall, West Kanye had tweeted about Trump in a positive light after the election. In December, the day he met with Trump in NYC, he had words of praise for the new president.

“I feel it is important to have a direct line of communication with our future President if we truly want change.”

READ RELATED STORY: STEVEN IVORY: TURNS OUT, KANYE AND TRUMP REALLY ARE TWO DIFFERENT PEOPLE…BUT NOT REALLY

Kanye also wrote about issues on which he felt he could influence Trump:

“These issues include bullying, supporting teachers, modernizing curriculums, and violence in Chicago.”

According to TMZ, sources say Kanye’s decision to remove the tweets were all his. The “Muslim ban” and other actions have turned him against Trump.

Thanks for waking up, Kanye, which is what a lot of fans are saying.