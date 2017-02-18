*In case you hadn’t noticed, Kanye West has been dropped from the official schedule for the NY Fashion Week after he angered officials when he refused to approach them about booking a time slot for showing his collection.

Shortly following Kanye West’s Yeezy Season 5 show announcement, the CFDA has expressed concerns. The rapper planed to present his Yeezy Season 5 collection in collaboration with Adidas on February 15 at the city’s Pier 59 Studios at 5pm, but that time slot clashed with high-end womenswear brand Marchesa, which already confirmed that slot in between Anna Sui and Thom Browne, according to WENN.com.

Ye’s decision to not approach officials follows last year’s off-calendar, four-and-a-half hour presentation, where models fainted from the sweltering heat, and the disastrous show created conflicts with shows by Whit, Michelle Helene, R13 and the Parsons MFA. West also withheld the show’s location until 12 hours before its start time.

“Once again, CFDA was not approached or consulted about the possibility of Kanye West showing on the official New York Fashion Week schedule,” the organization’s president and chief executive officer Steven Kolb told WWD.

“This bad behavior is not acceptable to the CFDA and should not be tolerated by the industry. Because of this, the CFDA will not list Kanye West on the official schedule.”

Kolb confirmed that the CFDA is still willing to meet with West to confirm a time slot that does not clash with other presenters.

“As the scheduler of the week, the CFDA works with more than 300 brands to identify appropriate times for them to show their collections and avoid scheduling conflicts,” Kolb told WWD. “Not going through the proper channels is disruptive to the whole week and unfair to designers who have secured spots through the formal procedure.”

Meanwhile, a source close to the situation tells Billboard that the CFDA’s statement is “totally false.”