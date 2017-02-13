*Kanye West reportedly lost his memory following his recent hospitalization for mental evaluation, according to one of the rapper’s collaborators.

Malik Yusef, who has worked with West since the early 2000s, told Popsugar that Yeezy’s “memory is coming back,” while giving an interview at Sunday’s Grammys.

“I’ve been to his house [and] sat down with him for about six, seven hours, just walking through his health and recovery,” Yusef said. “His memory is coming back, which is super good. [He’s] just healing, spending time with his family.”

“[Youngest child] Saint is getting big and is walking, playing with toys, so that invigorates [Kanye],” he added.

Yusef also confirmed that West is not working on new music at the moment.