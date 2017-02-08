*Good grief! What the hell is going on here?

In legal documents filed in in court in Los Angeles earlier today, Katherine Jackson is claiming that she’s the victim of elder abuse by her nephew.

Her nephew is Trent Lamar Jackson and she just got a restraining order against him. She’s claiming that he’s an “abusive con-man” who manipulated her for years so he could take control of her finances, stay rent-free in her guest house and estrange her from her kids.

It sounds really weird, but Mrs. Jackson believes Trent Jackson was taking money from her accounts and says she has to hide in her closet so she can speak freely to her kids. Michael Jackson’s mother says her daughter Rebbie and some of her other children are willing to testify against Trent.

Katherine Jackson, 86, also fears physical harm, saying …

“Now that he knows his conduct will be revealed, she fears what he may do to her upon her return.” She’s currently in London visiting Janet.

Mrs. Jackson also says she tried to fire Trent Jackson from his job as her nearly 6-figure driver on February 3, with the Sheriff present, but Trent took off just as deputies and her lawyer arrived, reports TMZ.

The judge’s order requires Trent to stay 100 yards clear of her, move out of her guest house and return all his keys.

OK, so where are her sons and grandsons and other nephews, etc to handle this BS? What the heck is up with that?