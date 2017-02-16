'Mrs. Jackson has to hide in her closet to speak to her kids so she can speak freely,' court documents claim. 'Trent bullies Mrs. Jackson into submission.'

*Katherine Jackson‘s nephew, Trent Jackson, is speaking out to defend himself about the elder abuse allegations she made against him.

In an interview during Crime Stories With Nancy Grace podcast on Monday, Trent denied taking advantage of Mrs. Jackson. He explained to Nancy that he was surprised Jackson fired him as her personal driver and evicted him from her mansion in Southern California.

(Scroll down to listen to the interview.)

Mrs. Jackson is reportedly in London visiting daughter Janet Jackson’s new son. She wants to return home but she fears Trent will harm her because she fired him. The abuse allegations against him were made public when Katherine filed for an order of protection against him.

“My aunt left me paying the bills and taking care of the household when she got over there,” said Trent. “We haven’t heard from her since she left. It seems to me that someone is over there putting all these things together, going after me so they can control my aunt, I guess. I don’t know.”

He added: “I’m still at the house right now, and we’re all puzzled at why we can’t contact her and talk to her.”

Trent also denies claims that he mishandled Katherine’s money.

“She has attorneys that make sure her money is being advocated in the right way, and we also have an accountant that also looks at the bank statement, and it’s gonna be strange when you look at those bank statements, you’re gonna really see who’s manipulating her with her money, and it’s not me. I just can’t understand why they’re making these accusations.”

Trent told Grace he has been paying Mrs. Jackson’s bills for the past 15 years — a job that was given to him by the late Michael Jackson.

“If some family members are still unhappy with the situation Michael made, and they feel like if they could control their mom the way that they want it, I would like to know what is it they’re trying to do,” he said, apparently referring to Janet.

“They are keeping her totally in the dark,” he added. “One thing they don’t understand is that she needs special care. My aunt has polio and she limps and needs strong medication… She can’t defend herself when she’s around them.”

Court papers obtained by Entertainment Tonight tell another side to Trent.

“Mrs. Jackson has to hide in her closet to speak to her kids so she can speak freely,” the documents claim. “Trent bullies Mrs. Jackson into submission.”

“Mrs. Jackson wants to return from London, but is afraid to go home with Trent there. She fears he could physically harm her for terminating him. She fears he could emotionally manipulate her into hiring him back. She fears his access to her financial records and accounts could result in further financial abuse.”

A hearing into the allegations has been scheduled for March 1.

Listen to Trent’s Crime Stories segment via the player below: