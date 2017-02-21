*If at first you don’t succeed, you try and try again. That’s the position actress Keisha Knight Pulliam finds herself in regarding getting child support from ex-husband and deadbeat dad, Ed Hartwell.

But it appears that her determination is starting to pay off. That’s because the former NFLer is finally accepting his paternal responsibility for their daughter, Elia Grace. who was born in late January.

Even though he fought it, Hartwell, 38, finally accepted responsibility after a DNA proved he is the child’s father. But after being in fight mode for so long we’re not surprised to learn he’s still not going to make it easy for Pulliam to be in his pockets.

In new papers filed in the divorce battle, he asked a judge to assesses his finances to determine how much he should pay his ex for child support.

As we reported several months back, Hartwell sold his suburban Atlanta mansion and dumped other assets soon after the 37-year-old Cosby kid filed for divorce last year.

Apparently Keshia’s money is so funny she recently begged a judge for emergency funds to feed and clothe her baby girl.

On thje other hand Hartwell is not buying Pulliam’s claim she needs emergency financial support, ’cause they both have deep pockets, according to him. Plus, he says she’s not considering his own expenses in setting up a nursery for the kid at his place.

Whatever. It’s beyond obvious these two shouldn’t have even been allowed to be in the same room at the same time. Oh well. Poor baby Elia Grace. We wish her luck with these two as parents.

Hartwell and Pulliam tied the knot in January 2016 and split a few months later.