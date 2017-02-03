*Kellyanne Conway has left folks with raised eyebrows and scouring Google for something called the “Bowling Green massacre,” which she cited while defending her boss’ travel ban of people from seven majority-Muslim countries.

But the Google search turned up nada, because there was never a terrorist attack in Bowling Green, Kentucky. And now, Donald Trump’s mouthpiece is being mocked across social media under the hashtag: #BowlingGreenMassacre.

The alternative fact happened during an interview Thursday with MSNBC’s Chris Matthews. Conway said that there were two Iraqi refugees who masterminded the “Bowling Green massacre.” She then doubled down by saying many people don’t know about it because it didn’t get covered by the media.

But that’s because it didn’t happen. Conway confused the fact that two Iraqi citizens living in Bowling Green were arrested in 2011 for trying to send weapons and money to al-Qaeda. According to The Washington Post, the information was released by the Justice Department in 2013.

Mohanad Shareef Hammadi was sentenced to life in federal prison, while Waad Ramadan Alwan was sentenced to 40 years and lifetime supervision after release after both men pleaded guilty to terrorism charges. Neither was charged with any attack on U.S. soil, only in support of attacks against troops on the ground in Iraq, according to the Justice Department release.

Conway used the attack that never happened in an attempt to foster support for President Donald Trump’s travel ban, saying that the policy is similar to what President Barack Obama did when he banned visas for Iraqi refugees for six months in 2011.

The Obama administration told the Post that it did not ban Iraqi refugees and required only more extensive background checks and new screening procedures.

Conway defended her statement on Twitter, saying that she meant to say “Bowling Green terrorists.”

But the roasting had already started, and has since become a social media inferno:

Frederick Douglass’ speech this morning was very moving, so many lives lost at the Bowling Green Massacre. #NeverForget 🦄 — Billy Ludwig (@Billy_Ludwig) February 3, 2017

More people were killed in the Bowling Green Massacre than were killed in the French Revolution. Period #BowlingGreenMassacre #SpicerFacts pic.twitter.com/L7AgpoeIJC — SpicerFacts (@SpicerFacts) February 3, 2017

Donald Trump & the White House have now talked more about the fake Bowling Green Massacre than the bigot who murdered 6 Muslims this weekend — Shaun King (@ShaunKing) February 3, 2017

Plot of latest M Night Shyamalan movie about Bowling Green Massacre leaked, reveals it all takes place in crazy white woman’s head — Casey Hewlett (@SnowElfPaladin) February 3, 2017

Our hearts go out to the victims of the Bowling Green Massacre…. #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/6cjtwOQwPx — McNeil (@Reflog_18) February 3, 2017

Here are the names of all those who lost their lives at the Bowling Green Massacre: Kellyann Conway’s career Let us give thanks. — Alex Morash (@AlexMorash) February 3, 2017

Here are all the names of the people that perished in the Bowling Green Massacre. May they Rest In Peace pic.twitter.com/vB3k6vNz2y — Sam Z Comedy (@SamZComedy) February 3, 2017

I was a student at BGSU when the Bowling Green Massacre didn’t happen. I’ll never be able to not forget what I didn’t see that day.🙏 — Jim Osborne (@ozzy4873) February 3, 2017

Budding journalist, THIS is why you must LISTEN in an interview. @KellyannePolls makes up the Bowling Green Massacre. No follow up. LISTEN! https://t.co/umq5ArxWOr — rolandsmartin (@rolandsmartin) February 3, 2017

Please RT this photo as a reminder of those we lost in the Bowling Green Massacre. #NeverForget pic.twitter.com/iF4XGpPALf — Fox Base Alpha (@jeffthelad) February 3, 2017

RT if you died in the Bowling Green Massacre. — Alex Amadeo 🇨🇱🇵🇷 (@Irelay) February 3, 2017

Very grateful no one seriously hurt in the Louvre attack …or the (completely fake) Bowling Green Massacre. Please don’t make up attacks. — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) February 3, 2017

Watch the interview below: