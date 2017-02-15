*Kenya Moore and Matt Jordan allegedly called it quits last year, yet their relationship is still making headlines.

RadarOnline reports how after fans accused Jordan of hinting Moore has used cocaine, the personal trainer exclusively revealed to the celebrity news site the truth behind his cryptic post

In a now-deleted Instagram post, Jordan captioned a photo of another woman, “I’m staring at you from afar wondering about you… like where you from and who you are. Cuz you a star not the kind that snort them white lines but the kind of light the nighttime. #goal.”

Followers assumed Jordan was referring to ex-girlfriend Moore regarding the drug line.

“God no,” he told Radar. “No emphatically no. Just rap lyrics.”

Moore and Jordan broke up in November after a volatile on-again, off-again romance. We previously reported about a violent incident last August that led to police being called to Moore’s home after Jordan vandalized it. In a police report obtained by Radar from the Sandy Springs Police Department:

“There was obvious damage to the middle (of three) glass garage door,” the report read. “Three of the glass panels had been shattered. A vehicle was parked on the other side of the glass garage door that was damaged. Through one of the broken glass panels, the rear window of the vehicle had been shattered.”

Moore explained to police how the incident was “related to a breakup.”

Jordan told Radar in December how the attack was orchestrated by Moore to improve ratings for The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

“Miss Moore requested I do that and certain things to build her storyline,” he told Radar. “I never broke anything that wasn’t already planned to happen. It was agreed upon prior to it. It was per her decision to boost her storyline on the show.”