*Kim Kardashian has announced that she and her husband Kanye West are launching a children’s clothing line.

The news was delivered via their daughter North West on Kim’s Snapchat. The 3-year-old was dressed in a neon yellow sequined dress and camel shearling coat from the collection.

North is said to have picked out the colors and fabrics herself.

The duo have previously dabbled in children’s wear; Kim launched the Kardashian Kids line with sisters Khloe and Kourtney in 2014 and Kanye released tiny versions of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350s.

Details, including the name of the collection and price tags, have yet to be revealed.