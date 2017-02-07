*According to a new report, 61-year-old Kris Kardashian is planning to walk down the aisle with her young, black stallion Corey Gamble, 35, this spring.

RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned the reality matriarch and her boyfriend are going to make their relationship official in early 2017.

“Kris is drawing up the paperwork, which will include an iron-clad prenup for Corey to sign, of course,” an insider told Radar of the couple, who have been dating for around two years.

“The contract is just a matter of formality at this point and they’re both super-excited.”

As Radar reported, the two recently recommitted to their relationship, and Gamble has been supportive for Jenner during recent months, including her son Rob Kardashian’s December diabetes-related medical crisis, and supporting daughter Kim Kardashian during her mental health drama with husband Kanye West.

You recall Gamble accompanied West on a trip to New York City to Trump Tower, where the Grammy winner sat down with Donald Trump and his daughter Ivanka Trump to talk about “multicultural issues.”

“They have a great friendship,” an insider tells PEOPLE of the rapper and Gamble. “Kanye appreciates how much Corey cares for the family and all he does,” the family source says. “They have a lot in common, including music, and know many of the same people.”

Meanwhile, the insider told Radar that Jenner and Gamble have “had their ups and downs in the past, but Corey loves the life Kris has given him and she feels protected and loved by this guy. This is a relationship that works, and they’re anxious to take the next step.”