*Lalah Hathaway, the supremely talented songstress and daughter of legendary crooner Donnie Hathaway, performed live last weekend in front of a small audience at the Microsoft Lounge in Santa Monica and EUR was on the scene.

The setting was intimate, colorful and eclectic, and everyone in attendance watched in awe as Ms. Hathaway blew the roof off with her once-in-a-generation singing voice, displaying the range and control of a polished veteran.

Over a career that spans more than two decades, Hathaway’s smooth and syrupy intonations have resulted in numerous Grammy victories for the singer, two of which came during last Sunday’s telecast making her the record holder for consecutive wins in the R&B categories.

Hathaway’s latest album, Lalah Hathway: Live was released in October 2015, with “Angel” helping her take home the Best Traditional R&B Performance Grammy.

In January, she teamed up with BJ The Chicago Kid, where they flipped the Anita Baker classic. Hathaway’s previous wins include Best Traditional R&B Performance for “Jesus Children with Robert Glasper Experiment & Malcolm-Jamal Warner in 2015 and Best R&B Performance for “Something” with Snarky Puppy in 2014.

While cameras flashed and groups of adoring fans jockeyed for position to record Hathaway performing on their camera phones, the self-proclaimed “alchemist” sang two of her newest hits (“Mirror,” “Don’t Give Up”), and she followed these up with a sensual rendition of legendary singer Anita Baker’s classic love song “Caught Up in The Rapture.”

The crowd swayed to the sound of Hathaway’s intoxicating rhythm, and like moths to a flame, they hurriedly crowded around the stage when she urged them to “come closer.” Hathaway’s DJ also blessed the audience with five never-before heard songs that will appear on the Grammy Award winner’s next LP.

After her flawless performance, Hathaway was gracious enough to sit down with EURweb and discuss music, fashion, feminism, and Donald Trump.