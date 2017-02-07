*Larenz Tate (“Game of Silence,” “House of Lies”) is set for a recurring role on the upcoming fourth season of the Starz’s hit drama series “Power.”

Tate will play Rashad Tate, a city councilman from Jamaica Queens, per Yahoo.com. The actor is best known for his roles as Peter Waters in “Crash” and as O-Dog in the 1993 hood film, “Menace II Society.” His other films include “Dead Presidents,” “Love Jones,” “Why Do Fools Fall in Love,” “A Man Apart,” “Waist Deep,” “Biker Boyz” and “Ray.”

“Power” follows James “Ghost” St. Patrick, a drug kingpin living a double life who seeks redemption in S4.

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Mark Canton, Randall Emmett and Gary Lennon serve as executive producers on “Power,” which returns this summer on Starz.

According to Jodeci member Mr. Dalvin, a Jodeci biopic is in the works and will air on BET’s sister network VH1. The news comes fresh off the success of BET’s New Edition miniseries, “The New Edition Story.”

Mr. D made the announcement via an IG post, peep it below.

Jodeci formed in the early 80’s and consists of members DeVante Swing, Mr. Dalvin, K-Ci, and JoJo. The members began their musical careers as two duos of brothers and, after years of limited success, joined forces. The group has sold more than 20 million records worldwide to date.



