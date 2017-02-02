*Tuesday night Lauryn Hill did it again. She kept her paying customers in Pittsburgh waiting for more than 3 hours before she finally showed fort her concert at Heinz Hall. Unfortunately, it seems that Miss Hill has a serious time management problem. It’s one that could wreck her career.

In any event, she issued an apology to the ones who waited around her Tuesday night. But now she’s also put out a written statement, explaining why she arrived three hours late to her Pittsburgh show.

To my fans in Pittsburgh: pic.twitter.com/uex4awMM2R — Ms. Lauryn Hill (@MsLaurynHill) February 2, 2017

LAURYN HILL LATE AGAIN BY 3 HOURS FOR PITTSBURGH CONCERT (VIDEO)

Surprise! She did it again. Unfortunately this time it went down in Pittsburgh, Tuesday night.

Yep, once again the habitually tardy Lauryn Hill was late for another concert. Not just a few minutes or an hour late, but 3 hours late (!) for an appearance at Heinz Hall, according to folks in attendance who let their frustrations be known via social media.

She was supposed to go on at 8pm but didn’t show until a little after 11pm just as fans began standing in line for refunds. One person went in on Hill after she finally appeared on stage. Scroll down to see the video below.

By now anybody buying a ticket to see hill should know they are basically playing Russian Roulette as to when or IF she’ll show. It’s pretty much that simple. That’s how she rolls, even though she seems to think it’s not a big deal and the public should understand what she has to deal with, blah, blah, blah. Che3ck out her response to being late for a show some time last year:

“I don’t show up late to shows because I don’t care. And I have nothing but Love and respect for my fans. The challenge is aligning my energy with the time, taking something that isn’t easily classified or contained, and trying to make it available for others. I don’t have an on/off switch. I am at my best when I am open, rested, sensitive and liberated to express myself as truthfully as possible. For every performance that I’ve arrived to late, there have been countless others where I’ve performed in excess of two hours, beyond what I am contracted to do, pouring everything out on the stage.”

What ever Lauryn, what ever. As you can see she's done the apology thing a time or two as well. And something tells us her Pittsburgh apology won't be the last.