*Lee Daniels is reportedly circling a remake of 1983’s Oscar winning drama “Terms of Endearment” with Oprah Winfrey in the role made famous by Shirley MacLaine.

According to TheWrap, the reboot is currently in development at Paramount Pictures after the studio secured development rights for Daniels.

The original film spanned 30 years of the relationship between smothering mom Aurora Greenway and her feisty daughter, Emma (Debra Winger), particularly their struggle to find the courage and humor to live through life’s pitfalls.

Aurora would be played by Winfrey, whom Daniels directed in “The Butler.” The character won MacLaine a Best Actress Oscar – one of the film’s five Academy Award wins.

Reps for Paramount, Daniels and Winfrey have yet to confirm or deny.