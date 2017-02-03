*After Lil Mo took to Instagram Thursday afternoon to reveal that she had been fired from her radio job on Washington D.C.’s WKYS, folks began wondering if it was due to her passionate defense of Chrisette Michele’s decision to perform at a Donald Trump Inauguration party, and her criticism of Spike Lee for dropping Michele’s song from his “She’s Gotta Have It” series.

The Jasmine Brand was quick to report that her termination was strictly about job performance and nothing else.

“She was fired over un-professionalism and it has nothing to do with her comments she made about Spike Lee, over Chrisette [Michele],” the source said. “She’s super talented and gave lots of energy on-air, but there was another side that was alarming to the station. Some of the things she said on social media to people, were sending red flags. She also handled a few situations totally inappropriate it was starting to become more of a hazard.”

As the story continued to build Friday morning, Lil Mo took to IG again with the message “The Devil is a Liar!!” and a caption addressing the firing herself, suggesting that her termination was the result of a betrayal.

Basically, somebody leaked one of her emails.

She wrote:

Alhamdulillah for everything. You think you know. But let ME tell it!! When God removes YOU don’t you ever question, just GO!!!!! People wish they could escape but they are stuck. And that is what makes situations TOXIC!! I tried to be Harriet Tubman and shit because I listened to the daily woes and how much they would complain. Yet they stay. ? in that I realized some things are ALL some people have. I talk to God ALOT. Like how I talk to YOU. I be cussin and I say OOPS sorry you know my ??. My truest ambition is to help and to sing. I had to choose. Thank you @mznatina for saving me from doing something DUMB. ?? thanks to all that reached out. Thanks to my past, you didn’t break me. You PUSHED me to be better. I use to be sooooo scared of success. It is not measured by what one has but it is what one is willing to sacrifice. I became complacent with a JOB to have legit paperwork. But NOTHING I’ve acquired came from that. I was and will always be LIL MO. That’s my REAL job. I accept and am actually relieved by the fact someone leaked an email that was supposed to be confidential. That goes to show I was amongst ??. I would NEVER leak what I have in my possession. But I will damn sure send to someone else to ?. Nah but in reality it’s time for me to level up. I’m NO fool. I’ve been through worse, from greater.. I’m actually wiser than I even give myself credit for. I have an amazing heart and great ideas. Believe me, you will be peeking. Numbers don’t lie. Love always, Meezy

This all started with Lil Mo’s post on Thursday revealing that she had been fired. She also used the post to promote an upcoming appearance in New York and threatened to release “incriminating text messages” over the firing. Additionally, she insinuated that other co-workers are about to be “laid off.”

Before changing the caption on the post below, she wrote: “Since I GOT FIRED and was HUMBLY REQUESTED ‘please don’t disparage us on social media’. Chowwwwww people are WEIRD AF!! So JUST KNOW Bitch we turning up!! Ima drink my damn pain away and i may leak these INCRIMINATING text messages while I pour out some liquor for erbody that’s finna get LAID OFF ?!! Nah.”