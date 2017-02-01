*The All Lives Matter collective was birthed to silence the Black Lives Matter movement, so it’s no surprise that the All Lives Matter hypocrites remain mum about the Muslim lives that are being targeted by Celebrity-elect Donald Trump.

As Huff Post notes, while thousands of Americans flooded to airports around the country in protest of Trump’s Muslim ban this weekend, the All Lives Matter hypocrites were missing. Are you surprised?… Neither are we.

Trump’s executive order to ban travelers from seven Muslim-majority countries entering the U.S. is a discriminatory attack, something that should upset the All Lives Matter movement, but these righteous souls seem to agree that Muslims lives don’t matter…nor do the lives of Blacks, Mexicans, Gays, Trans, Refugees, and basically everyone who is not White.

During this weekends Muslim ban protests, the All Lives Matter supporters could not be bothered about those lacking the complexion protection. The All Lives Matter folks continue to remind the rest of us that it’s a collective of racist puppets who only react when Fox news tells them to.

The point of All Lives Matter has always been to diminish the message that Black Lives Matter, and that message becomes ever clearer as they support Trump’s travel ban on anything– or any one–that threatens white supremacy.

Meanwhile, the White House recently defended omitting Jews from the Holocaust commemoration, slate.com reports. Asked for an explanation by CNN, Trump administration spokeswoman Hope Hicks told the news organization that “despite what the media reports, we are an incredibly inclusive group and we took into account all of those who suffered.”

One reader took to Twitter to write: Uhh the White House statement on Holocaust Remembrance Day didn’t mention Jews or anti-Semitism? White House: “All lives matter”.