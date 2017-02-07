*Two weeks after denying rumors of adopting another child from Malawi, Madonna has reportedly adopted two.

A court official in Lilongwe told AFP that the singer adopted two four-year-old twin girls from the country on Tuesday. “I can confirm that Madonna has been granted an adoption order for two children,” said judicial spokesman Mlenga Mvula, adding they were twins named Esther and Stella.

Madonna, who set up a charity called Raising Malawi in the southern African nation in 2006, adopted Malawian children David Banda in 2006 and Mercy James in 2009.

Just two weeks ago, the singer denied that she was involved in any adoption application in Malawi after news of her court case surfaced. On Jan. 24, the singer reportedly appeared before Justice Fiona Mwale, accompanied by two unidentified children and several other people, before being driven away in an SUV. Later that day Madonna told US magazine People in a statement that “the rumors of an adoption process are untrue.”

Madonna’s charity is funding a surgical unit for children at the Queen Elizabeth hospital in Blantyre, the commercial hub of Malawi. The 58-year-old singer last visited the hospital in July, taking David and Mercy with her.

The star was stripped of VIP status by former president Joyce Banda’s government in 2013 and accused of being “uncouth” and wanting eternal gratitude from the country for her adoptions.

But Banda was ousted in 2014 elections and the new president, Peter Mutharika, moved to repair relations, saying “my government has always been grateful for the passion Madonna has for this country.”