*Mahershala Ali is in talks to join the ensemble cast of director J.C. Chandor’s action-adventure drama “Triple Frontier.”

Written by Mark Boal, the story is set in the border zone between Paraguay, Argentina, and Brazil (aka, the Triple Frontier) – a haven for organized crime that’s difficult for authorities to control.

a project that’s been in the works for several years (we first alerted you to it 7 years ago) and finally looks to be heading into production.

Ali would join previously cast Tom Hardy and Channing Tatum in the project, which is set up at Paramount Pictures.

Meanwhile, the actor is currently in theaters with “Hidden Figures” and “Moonlight,” the latter having earned him an Oscar nomination.

Next on his slate is the 2017 Sundance darling “Roxanne Roxanne,” and Robert Rodriguez’s “Alita: Battle Angel.”