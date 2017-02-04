*The fascination with former first daughter Malia Obama continues. The latest is that since moving out of the White House to Manhattan, she’s making the most of her time in the Big Apple by doing what any normal 18-year-old would do: partying ’til the cows come home! 🙂

Earlier this week we hear she got the night started by attending a star-filled premiere of HBO “Girls,” then went dancing into the early hours of the morning.

Malia joined cast members Zosia Mamet, Allison Willliams and Jemima Kirke at Cipriani 42nd Street on Thursday night.

Wearing a short, loose black dress, Miss Malia was seen chatting with a group of female friends and mixing with guests including novelist Zadie Smith and “SNL” star Aidy Bryant, reports Page Six.

According to sources, “Secret Service agents were all over the place” at the party, but they managed to blend into the crowd of more than 600 guests.

Also hanging out at the party was newsman Brian Williams, who’s Allison’s father, BTW, Judd Apatow, Leslie Mann, and fellow “Girls” stars Andrew Rannells and Rita Wilson, plus a bunch of media folks. However, no one was permitted to take a pic of Malia.

Later, between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m., Malia rolled into Lower East Side club and bar Happy Ending.

“Malia came in with one Secret Service guy, and she was dancing with her girlfriends . . . They stayed for about an hour until around 3 a.m. [J.Crew’s] Jenna Lyons was hanging around Malia, trying to look cool.,” according to one witness.

A second source said an after-party for a New York Fashion Week: Men’s show by Palomo Spain was raging when Malia arrived:

“People didn’t approach her. Malia wasn’t drinking, but she looked like she was having a good time with her friends.”

But you know what, even after all that partying, baby girl was on time for work the next morning at her gig the Weinstein Co. production offices reviewing scripts before they are given to movie mogul, Harvey Weinstein.