*Malia Obama is said to be picking and choosing scripts to pitch to execs at her internship with The Weinstein Company, according to TMZ.

Sources tell the website that Obama started work Monday in the company’s production/development department in New York. She was reportedly tasked with reading through scripts and deciding which ones move on to Weinstein brass.

The eldest daughter of Barack and Michelle Obama got her feet wet at the Sundance Film Festival last week, which she attended on her own time, not as part of her internship, TMZ reported.

It’s a paid position, which likely dishes out around $9 per hour, according to the website, and its expected to last through the spring.