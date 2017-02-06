*DC Comics drama “Black Lightning,” from executive producers Greg Berlanti, “The Game’s” Mara Brock Akil and her husband/producing partner, Salim Akil, has moved from Fox to The CW with a formal pilot order, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“Black Lightning” was one of DC Comics’ first major African-American superheroes when it debuted in 1977 from creators Tony Isabella and Trevor Von Eeden. Should the drama move to series, it would be one of the first broadcast shows to feature an African-American superhero as its lead, joining Netflix Marvel drama “Luke Cage.”

As previously reported, the hourlong drama will center on Jefferson Pierce, who hung up his suit and his secret identity years ago. However, with a daughter hell-bent on justice and a star student being recruited by a local gang, he’ll be pulled back into the fight as the wanted vigilante and DC legend Black Lightning.

“Black Lightning” marks the first pilot pickup to come from the Akils’ overall deal with Warner Bros. Television. It was originally set up at Fox in September following a multiple-network bidding war.

The Akils will pen the script and executive produce the drama alongside Berlanti and his Berlanti Productions topper Sarah Schechter.