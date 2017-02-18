*Mariah Carey tried bowling in her heels Saturday night at her lavish estate in Beverly Hills during a private pre-GRAMMYs party, alongside her kids and BF Bryan Tanaka.

Speaking of her kids…. Mimi’s ex-hubby/baby daddy Nick Canon does not want their five-year-old twins in the show business.

“I don’t want my kids to be entertainers,” 36-year-old Cannon confessed in a video posted by People magazine. But despite his best attempts, he admits the twins are “little hams – they see a microphone, they run for it.”

So what does Cannon want his children to become when they grow up?

“I want some astronauts! Some heart surgeons! Can a Cannon get to space?” the America’s Got Talent host said jokingly about his twins’ future careers.

Meanwhile, Canon is expecting his third child with on and off girlfriend and former Miss Arizona Brittany Bell.

Check out the clip below of his ex-wife bowling in heels.

READ RELATED STORY: ‘Hidden Figures,’ ‘Black-ish,’ Taraji, Denzel Among Winners at 48th NAACP Image Awards

Vanessa Williams is dishing about her daughter Jillian Hervey’s music aspirations, and says she’s proud that she’s making a name for herself as part of the indie R&B duo Lion Babe.

“I love that Jillian is doing her thing on her own,” Williams told Page Six at New York Fashion Week. She also noted how she wouldn’t be against helping Hervey’s career if needed.

“I have never heard anyone say she reached where she is because of me — or nepotism.”

The proud mom added, “But if needed I would be ready.” Williams said of her own career, “I am still doing my thing.”