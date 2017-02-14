Singer Mariah Carey attends the Los Angeles premiere of The Lego Batman Movie at the Regency Village Theatre in Westwood, California, on February 4, 2017. / AFP / CHRIS DELMAS

*Mariah Carey will brave her first national television audience since suffering a lip-sync malfunction on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest.

On Monday afternoon, Mimi tweeted she’ll be appearing Wednsday (Feb. 15) on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

If all goes well, she’ll be belting her new balled with YG, titled “I Don’t.”

Carey appeared on the late night show back in June 2016, where she joined Kimmel for an interview in a bathtub and discussed her Vegas residency.

On New Year’s Eve, Carey had a series of technical problems during her three-song set. While performing her 1991 hit “Emotions,” Carey stopped and told the crowd to finish singing, citing issues with her earpiece.

After the incident she tweeted, “Sh*t happened. Here’s to making more headlines in 2017.”





