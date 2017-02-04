*Mimi is desperate for attention … again. OK, perhaps Mariah Carey isn’t looking for attention per se. Maybe she’s just different, er, creative. Yeah, that’s it. Maybe

Why else would she do her workout in heels, fishnets, and lingerie, topped with a varsity jacket.

In one snippet, where she lifts 20-pound dumbbells in celebrity trainer Gunnar Peterson’s gym, Carey, 46, wrote on Instgram, “We must we must.”

In a photo displaying her ample boo-tay, she wrote, “Climb every mountain.” In another brief clip of the singer running drills next to equipment, she wrote, “Running amok.”

Just so you know, Mimi isn’t totally kooky; she just has a warped sense of humor.

“I was joking around people, hello? I don’t really ride the StairMaster in my high heels … but I would. Some people were taking what I was doing totally seriously, but I was just having fun. I thought it was funny!”

We must we must … 😉 😘 @gunnarfitness A video posted by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Feb 2, 2017 at 7:30pm PST

