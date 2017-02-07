*The ABC comedy pilot from NBA star and ESPN host Jalen Rose has added some familiar faces to play his mother and grandmother.

Anna Maria Horsford and Marla Gibbs have signed on to play Rose’s mother and grandmother, respectively, in Rose’s single camera comedy “Jalen vs. Everybody,” reports Variety.

As previously reported, the half-hour follows Rose as he juggles his career responsibilities with the challenges of being a single dad. The project comes from the team behind ABC’s “Fresh Off the Boat.” Nahnatchka Khan wrote the pilot and will executive produce with Jake Kasdan, Melvin Mar, and Mandy Summers.

Aside from starring, Rose will also serve as a producer.

Horsford is a veteran of both TV comedy and drama, including lengthy stints on FX’s “The Shield,” “Amen” and “The Wayans Bros.” Gibbs, of course, was a 1980s sitcom staple with “The Jeffersons” and “227.”