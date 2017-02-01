*Former Seattle Seahawks Marshawn Lynch went on a tour through Scotland recently promoting for Skittles and Super Bowl LI, which will be played in Houston, Texas on Feb 5.

Lynch toured around Houston, Scotland, where he met locals to produce this cultural ad that includes him visiting a castle and playing the bagpipes.

It’s a hilarious clip that’s leaving many hoping for a Marshawn Lynch travel show, as he’s quite entertaining!

Check out the clip below:

In related news, Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles has been tapped as an “Inside Edition” correspondent for Super Bowl LI.

Jet magazine reports that Biles will work alongside Megan Alexander and “assist in providing special coverage of the Super Bowl’s weeklong festivities.”

Inside Edition’s executive producer praised Biles, stating that she “is the perfect person to server as our special correspondent. Like the players on the contending teams, she’s an extraordinary athlete, who has achieved the highest distinction in her sport.”

Biles shared news about her new gig on her Instagram page:

