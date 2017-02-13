*“Being Mary Jane” and “UnReal” star B.J. Britt has scored a co-lead in Fox’s drama pilot “Behind Enemy Lines,” which is loosely based on the film franchise of the same name.

Written by Nikki Toscano and directed by McG, “Behind Enemy Lines” is described as a military soap thriller following a group of U.S. soldiers who find themselves trapped behind enemy lines.

The multi-perspective narrative “closely follows our soldiers on the ground, and the officers and service men and women on a nearby aircraft carrier, along with intelligence officers in DC as they attempt to bring our heroes home safely and under the radar,” says Fox.

Britt will play Reggie Mitchella, a jaded former Marine and the Weapons Systems Officer for Navy pilot Ziggy Rodriguez.

Britt is coming off Season 2 of Lifetime’s hit series “UnReal.” He plays Paul on BET’s “Being Mary Jane,” and has played Agent Antoine Triplett on ABC’s “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”

Britt also recurred on Fox’s “Pitch.”