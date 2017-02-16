*Master P was just gifted a $270,000 white 2016 Rolls-Royce Ghost for Valentine’s Day by his lady love.

According to TMZ, the six figure present is from Simin Hashemizadeh, the CEO of South Pacific Surgery Center in Beverly Hills.

The two have reportedly been dating for several months. According to the website, the car matches her own, and P already had the same car in black.

Cars 911 dealership says the gift was a complete surprise to the rapper and that she also bought him a $50,000 pair of diamond earrings from VHS Diamonds in L.A.