*Mathew Knowles went on the ‘Gram to express his happiness upon hearing that his daughter, Beyoncé, and her hubby, Jay Z, are pregnant with twins.

In his video, Mathew thanked everyone for their well wishes and noted that he is “the happiest grandfather in the world.”





*Meanwhile Sean “Diddy” Combs is recovering after undergoing his third knee surgery in a year. And in a post on his Instagram page, he wrote:

God puts us all thru things for reason. It’s up to us to learn through the things that he puts bus through! Sometimes you have to go through the pain to get to the joy. This journey has brought me closer to God. Closer to my family. And most importantly closer to myself. As this has been God’s will. Thank you to My staff for being patient and riding with me the last two years and holding me down.

Tomorrow’s a new day. Step-by-step! Thank you to all my fans and friends ! Thank you for your prayers and support! I’m doing great. And I appreciate your concern. And a special shout out to everybody who’s laid up in a hospital right now my prayers are with you you’re not alone god bless and keep fighting! SAVE ME A DANCE! All LOVE!!!! IM DOING GREAT BY THE WAY!

Thank you

Diddy received a tremendous outpouring of love and support from his family, friends, and fans.

Check out the love he got from his kids:

