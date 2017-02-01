*Sacramento Kings forward Matt Barnes reportedly turned himself in to New York police Wednesday morning after allegedly assaulting a “possible girlfriend” at a nightclub over a month ago.

According to the New York Post, Barnes was “issued a desk appearance ticket for misdemeanor assault,” which serves as an order for him to appear in a New York City Criminal Court for arraignment. That date has yet to be determined.

Barnes is also being sued by a couple at the nightclub on the night of the alleged assault. According to the couple, Barnes punched them as they were attempting to break up the altercation.

Kings All-Star DeMarcus Cousins was at the club with Barnes and is also being sued by the couple.