*Remember a summer or two ago when fans came for Maxwell after reviewing his Instagram page and observing the bevy of non-black babes that he surrounds himself with (both men and women)?

One can’t help but to conclude that he puts anything lighter than a paper bag on a pedestal, so it comes as no surprise to this writer that he has caused a recent firestorm by tweeting that EVERYONE should be acknowledged during black history month, not just black folks who have suffered the most in this country.

As reported by theboombox.com, Maxwell stepped into a pile of controversy yesterday after tweeting that Black History Month should celebrate more than just Black peoples’ history.

“Including everyone in black history month is beneficial to all of us cause not all of us look a typical black…” Maxwell tweeted along with an American flag emoji and a picture of Lena Horne. Once he was hit by a wave of criticism from his followers, he deleted the tweet and doubled down.

“#blackblueredwhitebeigehistory” he added, and followed it with: “There was a president his mom was white do you recall…?”

Things took a turn down Even Worse Lane after one tweeter mocked Maxwell’s album sales.

“This is why ya last album went paper clip!” tweeted @GeauxGabby. “Because the ancestors not playing that Kumbaya bullshit! FOH! @_MAXWELL_”

Maxwell was left feeling a certain way about the realization that no one is really checking for him musically anymore, so he decided to slide into the DMs — to curse her the hell out. In a screenshot, a direct message shows Maxwell’s angry reply:

“Check the numbers bitch.”

The “bitch” must be black, cause we all know he would not disrespect a non-black woman in such a way.

The famous crooner even posted a more public response to @GeauxGabby that read: ‘Now you know . . . this isn’t opinions this is press this is fame but i love you as i love all you mentioned below..’ #blackhistorymonth” along with a RT of her previous mention that she hopes he’s a part of the Prince tribute at the Grammys.

You may also recall how last summer Maxwell was dragged to hell by Black Twitter after weighing in on the ongoing police violence against black people and the Dallas shootings by tweeting and repeatedly using the hashtag “HumanLivesMatter.”

You can peep some of the reactions to his latest Tom Foolery below:

Maxwell doesn't get it. You can be a fan of his art w/o being a fan of his social opinions, or how he interacted. — mid-tier gangthug (@GodHamgod) February 9, 2017

Has anyone told Maxwell he can catch these hands whenever wherever whatever? — Ashley C. Ford (@iSmashFizzle) February 8, 2017

@_MAXWELL_ The majority of your fan base is/was Black women…Good luck booking that stage you speak of. pic.twitter.com/7MqejIKQEu — Kordei ⚜️Nation (@Negroorific) February 8, 2017