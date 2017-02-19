*Melania Trump is said to be NOT happy with her new life as First Lady, according to Trump family friend and stylist Phillip Bloch.

Bloch tells Us Weekly, “This life wasn’t her dream. It was Donald’s. Truthfully, it’s a lot to cope with.”

While Trump supporters take no issue with Melania living in her golden tower in New York at the taxpayers expense — while son Barron, 10, finishes school — the decision has made her a late-night punch line.

Jimmy Kimmel joked on his late night show Feb. 8 that she’s “trapped like Rapunzel” in her Trump Tower penthouse. Additionally, Melania’s libel lawsuit against U.K. paper Daily Mail, which she claims harmed her “unique, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity … to launch a broad-based commercial brand,” has opened her up to criticism that she intends to cash in on the presidency.

“Melania is unhappy with how her life ended up,” alleges a family source. “She is miserable.” Mrs. Trump is reportedly deeply private, and the Sevnica, Slovenia, native, who moved to the United States in 1996 to launch a fashion career — has spent most of her time holed up in her lavish $100 apartment since her deranged husband won the presidential election.

“She is staying hidden more,” claims Bloch, about Melania’s social life.

Melania used to shuttle her son in a chauffeured SUV to and from his private school, but that was before picketers took up residence outside her building. Now, “Melania has the Secret Service take Barron to school and retrieve him,” a family source claims.

Another source also said to not be fooled by Mrs. Trump’s smile in various photos of her accompanying dignitaries and their wives fool you.

“Don’t let her smile in those photos fool you,” claims the source. “She hates this.”