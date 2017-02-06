*Melissa McCarthy is on a roll.

*The day after her unbelievably on-point Sean Spicer bit stole the show on “Saturday Night Live,” her hilarious Super Bowl ad for Kia placed first in the 29th annual USA Today Ad Meter competition, which polls more than 15,000 active voters on their favorites.

The 60-second spot, called “Hero’s Journey,” has McCarthy as an eco-warrior whose work to save the planet gets down right treacherous. She gets slammed while trying to save the whales, sawed down while trying to save the trees and falls through a polar ice cap – not to mention, chased down and horned by a rhino while trying to save the rhinos.

But the gag is…the eco-friendly 2017 Kia Niro allows you to be socially conscious without having to killing yourself to do it. The spot, created by the David & Goliath agency, touts the vehicle as a smarter kind of crossover.

Honda scored for a 60-second spot called “Yearbooks.” Real photos of nine celebrities in their youth come to life and talk about the power of dreams. They are (in alphabetical order) Amy Adams, Steve Carell, Viola Davis, Missy Elliott, Tina Fey, Magic Johnson, Jimmy Kimmel, Stan Lee and Robert Redford.

In third place was Audi’s offering “Daughter,” a powerful 60-second spot that shows a father watching his daughter weave her way down the course in a cart race. Her father worries about her place in the world as she drives to first place in the race. The ad fades to black as these words appear: “Audi of America is committed to equal pay for equal work. Progress is for everyone.”

“Born the Hard Way,” an ad telling the immigrant story of Budweiser co-founder Adolphus Busch, finished fourth. And “#BradshawStain” — Terry Bradshaw’s meta spot for Tide about a spot on his shirt — finished fifth.

Voting was conducted on the Ad Meter platform at admeter.usatoday.com, accessible via desktop and mobile phone or tablet. Panelists were required to vote on every eligible national ad that aired during the game, from immediately following the coin toss through the end of regulation play. Commercials were ranked by panelists using a numerical score, from 1-10, to determine the highest average score and 2017 Super Bowl Ad Meter winner.