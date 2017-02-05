*Don’t worry if you missed it last night, cause we got it for you here.

We’re talking about Melissa McCarthy taking on Donald Trump’s White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer during her surprise appearance on “Saturday Night Live” last night and it was it ever good. Heck, it was better than good. She (and the ‘SNL’ writers) created a classic.

The actress looked so much like the real Spicer that she was nearly unrecognizable as she shouted at reporters in the mock briefing room.

“Settle down, settle down, settle down!” she yelled. “Before we begin, I know that myself and the press have gotten off to a rocky start. All right, all right, all right! […] When I say rocky, I mean in the sense of ‘Rocky’ the movie because I came out here to punch you in the face, and also I don’t talk so good.”

This is 8 minutes of pure comedy gold. Unfortunately, it’s more than a parody. It’s sad truth about what we are all experiencing with the current administration. WATCH and laugh yourself to tears and don’t be surprised if you start crying over the reality that McCarthy’s skit represents. 🙁 Yep, that’s how excellent it is.

Watch: