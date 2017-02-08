“I was writing this book in the aftermath of the Alton Sterling and Philando Castile murders or killings by the police,” explained Dyson, who recently spoke exclusively with Reel Urban News at the All Saints Church in Pasadena, CA.

The New York Times Best Selling Author says he wrote “Tears We Cannot Stop” because “I was outraged, upset, exhausted and fatigued and just tired of seeing death after death occur in our black and brown communities.”

The Georgetown University professor explains that his book predates the Presidential election.

“I was writing this book long before it became apparent that Donald Trump could actually become president. There was always the possibility because he was leading in the polls in the primaries but many people didn’t believe he would actually become president and Hillary Clinton was safely ahead.”

Dyson, a New York Times Contributing Op-Ed Writer, tells Michael Reel of Reel Urban News that his July 7, 2016 column, “Death in Black and White,” provided inspiration for his new book.

“I wrote an op-ed that got an enormous response and this book grew out of that. I wanted to deal with the whiteness.”

