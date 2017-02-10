*Michelle Obama has at least one gig lined up after her two-term run as First Lady.

According to the Los Angeles Times, our former FLOTUS will be one of several rotating guest judges on Fox’s “MasterChef Junior,” which premiered its current season last night (Feb. 9).

Martha Stewart and The Muppets are also set to judge the budding chefs in the absence of Graham Elliot, who announced his departure from the reality series in December after a six-year stint. Elliot left to join the judging panel of Bravo’s “Top Chef.”

At the time, Variety reported Elliot’s replacement would be announced in early 2017, but it appears the third-judge slot will be filled by rotating guest stars.

No word yet on when Obama’s turn airs.

During her eight years in the White House, Obama’s Let’s Move! campaign was launched to fight childhood obesity by helping families get access to healthy food and encouraging children to become active physically.