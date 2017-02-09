*Mike Tirico will take over primetime duties from Bob Costas during NBC’s Winter Olympics coverage next year, the network announced this morning (Feb. 9).

Costas, who has decided to scale back his duties at the network, has been NBC’s primetime host for the past 11 games it has carried – which amounts to every Olympics on the network since 1992 (a U.S. TV record).

But Tirico will replace Costas beginning one year from today, Feb. 9, 2018, with the start of the Winter Games in PyeongChang, South Korea. The former ESPN host joined NBC Sports last year, just in time to serve as the daytime host of NBC’s Rio Olympics coverage and host of the closing ceremony.

“The level and longevity of Bob’s tenure have left an indelible mark on American television and the Olympic Games,” Tirico said in a statement. “I am honored to call him a friend, humbled by this opportunity, and thankful to the many people who have helped make this possible.

Costas, who has the longest tenure of NBC’s sports announcers, with 37 years, stated: “It has been both a privilege and an incredible personal and professional experience to have been part of NBC’s Olympic coverage all these years. I’m especially appreciative of all the talented and dedicated people I worked for and with on those broadcasts. I always felt that, in a certain sense, I was carrying the ball for them. It’s been a wonderful run, but I just felt now was the right time to step away and I’m grateful that NBC left that decision to me.”

The official passing of the torch took place this morning on “Today.”

