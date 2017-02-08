*In honor of Black History Month, Barry Jenkins’ Oscar-nominated film “Moonlight” is partnering with My Brother’s Keeper Alliance, the mentoring program initiated by former President Obama to empower young men of color.

The series launched Monday night with a screening in Los Angeles, attended by dozens of young men from local schools, according to Variety. After the screening, Mike Muse of My Brother’s Keeper moderated a talk-back session with the students and the film’s Oscar-nominated talent: Jenkins, stars Mahershala Ali and Naomie Harris, and writer Tarell Alvin McCraney. Another screening is set for New York next week.

Empowering the underprivileged has also been a byproduct of the film’s Oscar success in many ways.

“I’m getting messages from people back home in Miami now, people living in the world you see depicted in this film,” Jenkins said on a recent episode of Variety‘s “Playback” podcast. “I think when you watch this movie, you don’t assume that Chiron is going to grow up and be nominated for two Academy Awards, and I think people look at me and they see that happen, and their idea of what they are capable of is shifting. That’s amazing. What’s possible is shifting and it’s a beautiful thing.”

“Moonlight” was nominated for eight Academy Awards including best picture, best director, best supporting actor, best supporting actress, best adapted screenplay, best cinematography, best film editing and best original score.