*The go-to voice of God has spoken.

Actor Morgan Freeman has weighed in on the presidency of Donald Trump in the latest issue of AARP The Magazine, and compared it to a situation in which the country is plunging toward a certain death.

“As for politics today, I supported Hillary in the election, and now it feels like we are jumping off a cliff,” Freeman told the publication, according to an excerpt printed in The Daily Mail.

“We just have to find out how we land. I’m not scared, though,” he continued. “I’m holding out hope that Donald Trump has to be a good president. He can’t not be. What I see is a guy who will not lose.”

The interview was conducted before Trump’s executive order barring refugees and people from seven predominately Muslim countries from entering the U.S.

During the presidential campaign, Freeman voiced ads for former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.

In one ad, he referred to Clinton as someone who has “always stood with us.” The ad touched on gun violence and death in policy custody in addition to Clinton’s work in the Obama administration.

Freeman also narrated a 2012 reelection campaign ad for former President Obama.