steve harvey - no mustache

*Folks on the Internet have decided to Photoshop a pic of Steve Harvey without his mustache…. and apparently this is creeping people out, or in some cases, making folks bust a gut from laughing.

What do you think… funny or creepy?

Here’s a couple more for you to ponder or gag on. 🙂

steve harvey - no mustache1

steve harvey - no mustache2

You can view more mustache-less Harvey memes over at BOSSIP.

Meanwhile, Harvey is having the last laugh against radio rival Tom Joyner, who for weeks has been urging fans who are pissed about the TV host meeting with Donald Trump to tune into his show instead. Now, Harvey has fired back by hiring Joyner’s sidekick, J. Anthony Brown.

You recall that it was announced in December that Brown, who’d been with “Tom Joyner Radio Show” for more than 20 years, would be leaving with one month still remaining on his contract.

Headliner Kevin Hart performs stand-up comedy at Mohegan Sun as part of the 20th Anniversary Comedy All-Star Gala event at Mohegan Sun on October 14, 2016 in Uncasville, Connecticut.

Kevin Hart delivered some new material at New York Comedy Club, the same spot he used to host open mic night before making it big in Hollywood.

“When the host … brought him up the audience was silent. They thought he was kidding, and when Kevin made his way to the stage [they] lost it,” a spy told Page Six. “It went on for two minutes. You could hear it out by the bar.”


The comic delivered thirty minutes of stand-up, but he kicked things off by assuring the crowd that while the jokes were new, “they won’t be bad, I promise.”


Nothing but laughs and good times with my brother @cedtheentertainer ….. #SuperBowlFun #livelovelaugh

A photo posted by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on

 