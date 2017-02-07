*Folks on the Internet have decided to Photoshop a pic of Steve Harvey without his mustache…. and apparently this is creeping people out, or in some cases, making folks bust a gut from laughing.

What do you think… funny or creepy?

Here’s a couple more for you to ponder or gag on. 🙂

You can view more mustache-less Harvey memes over at BOSSIP.

Meanwhile, Harvey is having the last laugh against radio rival Tom Joyner, who for weeks has been urging fans who are pissed about the TV host meeting with Donald Trump to tune into his show instead. Now, Harvey has fired back by hiring Joyner’s sidekick, J. Anthony Brown.

You recall that it was announced in December that Brown, who’d been with “Tom Joyner Radio Show” for more than 20 years, would be leaving with one month still remaining on his contract.

Kevin Hart delivered some new material at New York Comedy Club, the same spot he used to host open mic night before making it big in Hollywood.

“When the host … brought him up the audience was silent. They thought he was kidding, and when Kevin made his way to the stage [they] lost it,” a spy told Page Six. “It went on for two minutes. You could hear it out by the bar.”



The comic delivered thirty minutes of stand-up, but he kicked things off by assuring the crowd that while the jokes were new, “they won’t be bad, I promise.”

