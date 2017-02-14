*Owner and designer of a flourishing fine jewelry brand at a young age, Payal Shah is a unique creative talent. With a fresh perspective on jewelry design and an unrelenting dedication to her craft, it is no surprise that L’ Dezen has already found success among industry influencers and discerning jewelry lovers worldwide.

Mya wears L’Dezen

Combining her knowledge of architectural design with the teachings she acquired from her Indian heritage and Chinese culture, Shah launched L’Dezen Jewelry in 2011. The L’Dezen Jewelry collection elegantly walks the line between sophisticated and funky, classic and unconventional. The bold yet lightweight designs are modern but anchored in classical schema.

The beauty of L’ Dezen’s sophisticated designs also lie in the exemplary craftsmanship of each piece. The designs are carefully hand crafted. Each piece being unique, it takes a great deal of time, patience and attention to detail to create each jewel. For more information, please visit http://www.ldezen.com

Styland

Classic Cocktail attire with a Twist. Styland is a Romanian brand that specializes in ladies ready-to-wear garments including exceptionally tailored luxe evening suiting. The handwork, craftsmanship and the premium fabrics imported from Italy and England are at the core of each product. Styland jackets are handcrafted in the heart of Bucharest. They combine menswear inspired tailoring with feminine subtleties, giving them an elegant and classic character. The jackets are made with a woman’s shape and movement in mind and strike the perfect balance between elegance and sensuality. From monochromatic aesthetics to unexpected brights, Styland focuses on quality fabrics that are cut for style and handcrafted to deliver a powerful look and feel. Styland impeccably frames the female silhouette, captivating the attention of fashionistas and women in search of eclectic colors, sharp cuts and versatile pieces that can become their wardrobe’s core pieces. For more information, please visit www.styland.ro

