*Los Angeles, CA- Dozens of filmmakers gathered for a brunch at the Directors Guild of America hosted by the Pan African Film Festival/PAFF. EURweb associate, Robin Ayers, was in attendance and gives s a front row seat from her point of view.

There was something so invigorating about being in a room full of filmmakers with such a desire to create and share stories with the world. Although almost everyone in attendance is slated to show their own film at the Pan African Film Festival this year, the expressions on their faces told me that they still had a curiosity and eagerness to learn more. So when highly esteemed filmmaker and NAACP Image Award nominee, Carl Seaton took the podium, there was no wonder why the room fell silent.

Carl, nominated for “Outstanding Directing” in a Motion Picture (Television) for his work on TV ONE’s “Bad Dad Rehab,” is a very charismatic and relatable guy who shared with the audience several insights to making a career out of film making. He is very open and candid about his own journey and beginnings, yet very humble about his success.

“I need you all to understand how vital your voice is,” Seaton says, as he continued to encourage the audience. “Just like you need me, I need you. That’s how we keep this thing going.”

Whether speaking to an entire audience or conducting one-on-one chats with aspiring directors, the thing I noticed about Carl is his willingness to advise and share whatever information he could to help those following in his path.

I had the opportunity to chat with Carl and discuss his movie Bad Dad Rehab that earned him his 1st nomination as a director.

“When I first got the script I thought it had a lot of potential. Showing four men going to rehab to become better fathers. But I wanted to go even deeper and make it more identifiable so any man can see himself, his brother, son or even his sister in this film. I really wanted to this be a catalyst for conversation, “ says Seaton. “You’re not going to watch the movie and afterwards say ‘let’s go get something to eat.’ You’re going to talk about this the whole way home.”

Congratulations are in order for Carl Seaton! The 48th NAACP Awards air Saturday, February 11, 2017 hosted by Anthony Anderson.

The Pan African Film Festival is happening now through February 20, 2017 in Los Angeles. For more information, visit http://paff.org.