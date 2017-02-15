*Beyonce usually has the web buzzin’, but recently she made Instagram history by receiving the most likes on her pregnancy photo and announcement, beating out Selena Gomez.

Her photo currently hold over 10 million likes. After the music icon’s fans received the news she and Jay Z would be having twins, excitement spread across the globe.

EURweb associate Kiki Ayers was on the scene of the NAACP Image Awards red carpet to see what twin names celebrities had picked out for them.

Former Destiny’s Child member Letoya Luckett said she just wants them to be healthy beautiful children.

“This Is Us,” star Susan Kelechi Watson suggested Jazmine and Jaz as names for the twins whereas “Queen Sugar,” star Dawn-Lyen Gardner chose Love and Hope.

Sierra Aylina McClain of “Empire” told us that if it’s not corny then she would love for them to pick other colors to go along with their daughter Blue Ivy.

“Like Purple Ivy and Yellow Ivy, something like that and then they’ll be like triplets even though Blue came a long time ago.”

Joseph Sikora who plays in the Starz hit show “Power,” definitely represented the show well by saying they should definitely name them Ghost and Tommy. Judge Greg Mathis put on for him and his wife by saying they should name the twins Greg and Linda.

Shelita Grant (“NCIS: New Orleans”) was definitely apart of the BeyHive as she expressed excitement for the mogul couple.

“She’s [Beyonce] is too special to me,” said the actress. Whatever she wants is what it’s going to be. I’m going to be in the delivery room signing the birth certificate.”

What do you think Beyonce and Jay Z should name their twins? Leave a comment in the section below. For more information on the 48th NAACP Image Awards, make sure to visit their official website here.