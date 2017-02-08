*With egg on it’s collective face, the NAACP has issued a statement regarding reports that one its branches gave Alabama Senator Jeff Sessions – who was just confirmed moments ago by the US Senate to be Pres. Trump’s attorney general – a “Governmental Award of Excellence” in 2009.

“The NAACP is composed of more than 2,000 local and state units around the country. Upon learning of the allegation that one of those units bestowed an award on Senator Jefferson Sessions in 2009, the National Office of the NAACP immediately undertook an investigation. While we already have strong reasons to doubt that any such award was given to Senator Sessions, we will continue our investigation until we are confident that we know all of the facts. What remains true and unchanged is the NAACP’s strong opposition to the nomination of Senator Sessions to become the next Attorney General of the United States. The NAACP’s position against Senator Sessions is based on his decades of conduct as a prosecutor and, later, U.S. Senator from the State of Alabama. In matters of civil and human rights, civil liberties, fair policing, voting rights, sentencing fairness, women’s rights, hate crimes and more, Senator Sessions has repeatedly demonstrated that he is clearly unsuited to perform the duties of an Attorney General in these crucial times.”

The award, according to Politico, was discovered when an aide was cleaning out the Alabama senator’s Mobile, Alabama, office in preparation for his move to the Justice Department.

“Apparently [NAACP President Cornell Brooks] doesn’t stay in contact with the NAACP chapter in Alabama,” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), who shared the news on the floor of the Senate, said Tuesday. “Most of the things said about Jeff Sessions and the way he acted as a senator could be said about almost all of us on this side who consider themselves conservative.”

READ RELATED STORY: BLACK CAUCUS DEMS VISIT SENATE TO READ CORETTA SCOTT KING’S LETTER AND PROTEST JEFF SESSIONS

Meanwhile, as we reported up top, the Senate on Wednesday confirmed Senator Sessions to be attorney general in the Trump administration despite fierce Democratic opposition to the Alabama Republican over his record on civil rights and immigration.

The 52-47 nearly party-line vote capped weeks of divisive battles over Sessions, an early supporter of President Donald Trump and one of the Senate’s most conservative lawmakers.

Read/learn MORE at Yahoo News.