*National Hook-up of Black Women (NHBW) Scholarships are available to graduating high school seniors who plan to enroll in an accredited college or university in the fall after graduation. Two different scholarships are available.

Candidates must have a GPA of 2.75 or above, and be involved in school and community activities; they must be able to demonstrated at least 100 hours of community service. Scholarships include the Dr. Arnita Young Boswell Scholarship, named after Dr. Arnita Young Boswell, a long time social worker and university professor, and the Dr. Frazier Sister-to-Sister Scholarship, named after Dr. Wynetta A. Frazier, who was the Assistant Director of Early Childhood Research and Intervention Programs, Department of Education, University of Illinois, Chicago, Illinois.

To apply, candidates must complete and mail an application, along with a 450-500 word essay on the topic of community service. In addition, a recent transcript of grades, photo and two letters of recommendation are required. Applicants for the Dr. Wynetta A. Frazier Scholarship must be 21 years old or older.

NHBW, Inc. is a non-profit organization dedicated to improving the lives of families through the arts, culture, health wellness, education and human service programs. They are located in Chicago, Illinois.

