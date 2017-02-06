*ABC is teaming with former NBA star turned ESPN sports analyst Jalen Rose for a semi-autobiographical comedy written and executive produced by “Fresh Off the Boat” showrunner Nahnatchka Khan, marking her second pilot order of the season.

“Jalen vs. Everybody,” according to The Hollywood Reporter, follows Rose as he juggles his career responsibilities with the challenges of being a single dad.

Khan will exec produce via her 20th Century Fox Television-based Fierce Baby Productions banner. Fresh Off the Boat exec producers Jake Kasdan and Melvin Mar also will exec produce alongside Mandy Summers.

The comedy is a co-production between 20th Century Fox TV, where Kasdan and Khan are based, and ABC Studios. It is ABC’s first co-production of the season.

Rose, who guest-starred in a “Fresh Off the Boat” episode last year, joined ESPN as a regular contributor for its NBA coverage. He was named a studio analyst for NBA Countdown — ABC and ESPN’s pregame show — in 2012. He co-hosts national weekday program Jalen & Jacoby with David Jacoby on SiriusXM.

He also founded the Jalen Rose Leadership Academy, a charter school in inner-city Detroit. He’s repped by CAA’s Nick Khan — who also happens to be Nahnatchka Khan’s brother.