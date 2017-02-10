*NeNe Leakes and Kim Zolciak-Biermann may be reunited on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” for season 10.

via TMZ:

Sources close to the show tell us execs want the milestone 10th season to be HUGE, and since fans have been clamoring to see NeNe and Kim reunited … they’re trying to make it happen. Previous attempts to get them for a spin-off failed … due to scheduling conflicts, but we’re told that won’t be an issue this time around.

We’re told producers put out feelers already and there’s definite interest on the part of both women. No formal offer’s been made yet, but the fact Kim is doing a cameo at the end of season 9 is a good sign a deal is close.

READ RELATED STORY: Influential Black Leaders Showcased in Socially Conscious Photo Series

While visiting PEOPLE Now last year, Leakes confirmed that she would not be returning to the show that made her famous for it’s ninth season.

“I heard once they couldn’t work their deal out with me, they went to Kim Zolciak,” Leakes confessed – assuring host Jeremy Parsons that she wasn’t being shady. “I’m just telling you the truth!”

She explained how she had told RHOA producers that she did not want to be a full-time Housewife or the supporting “friend of the Housewives” – instead, she asked to make special guest appearances from time to time.

“When we couldn’t work the deal out on me making appearances, then they went to Kim to work the same thing, I suppose,” Leakes said. “I’m assuming she took it.”

Are you ready for a NeNe and Kim reunion on ‘RHOA’ season 10?

As we previously reported, Zolciak is set to appear on the second half of season 9 in order to stir the pot with her nemesis Kenya Moore.