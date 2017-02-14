*NeNe Leakes literally laughed off the notion of her “Real Housewives of Atlanta” co-stars complaining about, and plotting against, her possible return.

TMZ swarmed the reality star at Catch Monday night in West Hollywood and asked about some of the cast members meeting in secret to protest Bravo’s rumored decision to bring her back along with fellow former co-star Kim Zolciak.

In her response, she reminds folks about her OG status on the long-running program.

“I started the show and they will be off the show before I will,” she said. And she was just beginning.

TMZ noted that “RHOA” co-star Cynthia Bailey was partying with NeNe, “and all seemed A-OK … but unclear how they feel about Kim Zolciak.”