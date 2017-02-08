*The series version of Justin Simien’s critically acclaimed 2014 film “Dear White People” will make its Netflix debut on April 28, the streaming service announced today.

The series will star Logan Browning as Samantha White, the biracial student at Winchester whose “Dear White People” radio show and “Ebony and Ivy” book put her in high demand for a spokesperson position at a number of black student groups. But Sam is still trying to figure that out for herself.

Brandon P. Bell will reprise his role as Troy Fairbanks, a political science student campaigning to become the first black student president of his mostly white school, Winchester University.

The April 28 launch was revealed Wednesday along with a teaser for the 10 half-hour episodes. Watch below:

Simien will write all 10 episodes and direct the first episode (he also directed the film). Yvette Lee Bowser (“Black-ish,” “A Different World,” “Living Single”), Stephanie Allain (“Hustle & Flow,” “Dear White People”) and Julia Lebedev (“The Dinner,” “Dear White People”) also serve as executive producers.