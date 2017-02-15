*Netflix is granting public screening access to Ava DuVernay’s Oscar-nominated documentary “13th” for classrooms, community groups, book clubs, and other educational forums beyond its monthly subscribers.

The streaming service revealed Tuesday that there has been a “groundswell of interest” from elementary schools to universities seeking permission to screen the documentary that explores the link between slavery and the modern-day prison system.

“We have been overwhelmed and inspired by the response to ’13th’ from people of all ages,” said Lisa Nishimura, Netflix’s VP of original documentary programming.

“Communities across the country are feeling the full weight of this particularly divisive moment in time,” Nishimura added. “And when some are capitalizing on this fear, we are especially inspired by the next generation, who are able to acknowledge the complex system they have inherited while simultaneously vowing to change it. Like DuVernay, they understand that we must come face to face with our past before we can fix our future.”

The film, which debuted on Oct. 6, takes its title from the 13th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution abolishing slavery. DuVernay unveils the context and moral urgency behind today’s most pressing public issues, from mass incarceration and the current state of race relations to immigration detention centers and private prisons.

Following the October 2016 launch on Netflix, leading advocacy organizations, such as ACLU, Center for Media Justice, cut50 and Google.org, hosted dozens of community screenings across the country to support their organizing efforts — from Oakland, Des Moines and Columbus, OH; to Brooklyn, Philadelphia and Washington D.C. at the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture (NMAAHC).

Netflix has set forth guidelines for screening the film:

The documentary may only be accessed via the Netflix service, by a Netflix account holder. We don’t sell DVDs, nor can we provide other ways for you to exhibit the film.

The screening must be non-profit and non-commercial. That means you can’t charge admission, or solicit donations, or accept advertising or commercial sponsorships in connection with the screening.

Please don’t use Netflix’s logos in any promotion for the screening, or do anything else that indicates that the screening is “official” or endorsed by Netflix.

We trust our users to respect these guidelines, which are intended to help you share and discuss our documentary content in your community.